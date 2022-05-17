No matter the emotions you feel when talking to a stranger, to a friend, to family, or an official office holder, remember to be kind. The cliche, “sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me,” I find to be untrue. Though words may not physically harm someone, words can mentally hurt.
We never know how someone else is truly feeling because we can’t hear their thoughts. Saying certain belittling phrases that may seem harmless to one could severely hurt another.
I’m sure at some point in everyone’s life we’ve had something unkind said to us and we were left with the feeling of hurt and confusion as to why someone would say such a thing … we all know it isn’t a good feeling to have. Something I’ve never fully understood is if we all know the pain brought by unkind words, why do some still go out of their way to say them to someone else? Does it really make them feel that much more superior? Be like Thumper from Disney’s Bambi who said, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all.”
I believe that a problem in our world today is the fact that there aren’t as many kind people as there once was even 10 years ago … but why is that? What happened to our society to make more people change to hateful or rude ways?
No one is too old or too young to learn how to speak and act kindly. It is never too late to make a change and make a positive difference.
If you’ve been a reader of mine for a while, you know I am all about kindness, spreading positivity, loving all, and living life to the fullest extent. So I will end my column as I always do and hope all my readers continue to be kind to everyone and be positive difference makers in the world.
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
