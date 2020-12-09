I want to publicly thank the Commissioners Court of Kaufman County for their handling of the issue with the cenotaph displayed in front of the courthouse.
The court was so thoughtful, caring, unbiased in their attempt to deal with such a contentious issue. Listening to the speakers and then the commissioners speak from their hearts told the true story of every conflict regarding statues America is facing today. Their thought-provoking analysis of the issue was from the heart and should resonate with all similar issues across the country.
Kaufman County dealt with an issue with such respect for all involved and with an unbiased approach that should be emulated in other counties. I have the utmost respect for the committee that the commissioners put together and the commissioner court’s analysis of the findings.
I am so grateful that our county is setting an example of how we do value diversity and how we hope to continue to address our vast differences.
My utmost thanks and respect,
Beverly Curtis
Kemp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.