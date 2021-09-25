The click of a button, the flow of a pen, this portrays the community in which I live.
From headline victories and titles that fall, I cover sports and stories of all.
Communities inform one another through thick and thin, through the glass of a lens, or paper and pen.
As I peer through the viewfinder, the vast world around me narrows down to a mirrored rectangular image of what others make out as life. When gently pressing my finger on the shutter release, I reminisce upon my ability to capture life a single frame at a time. The ability derives from the placement and gravity behind each part and piece embedded inside my camera. Without a single screw, a beautiful silhouette of a ballerina turns to a blur of shapes and color.
Unity remains evident by the parts and pieces working hand in hand to capture the evolving world around us through our trials, tribulations, and triumphs. Much like a camera, members of a community rely on one another to execute their job properly so our busy lives never miss a beat. No matter how one views a minimalistic job in our world, someone has to be selfless and perform the tasks needed so our world continues to run smoothly.
Three years of photography and journalism classes taught me to keep my mind open and to pay attention to details. Through this time, I found that a community lies within the bonds mended from connections and unity with one another.
Through the viewfinder, I note the simple interactions between the diversity of many walks of life; from lending a hand to a fallen opposing team member to sharing kind words with a stranger. The unity I observe and capture between complete strangers or lifelong friends reminds me that the world around us works and evolves with time because of our willingness to work together in unison to reach an overall goal of progression. Pictures I take often capture the spirit of community-interaction that binds to evolution in the present time. Our world continues to see change, opposition, and victories; all of which make us grow tighter relationships. With time, I hope to continue contributing to my community by creating views of unity to share amongst others who need to see a clearer view of our world.
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.