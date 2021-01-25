The Texas Legislature opened quietly, which delighted everyone after the violenceinside the U.S. Capitol the previous week.
At the Texas State Capitol, a variety of legislative agendas took center stage atthe start of the 87th session, which will run 140 days. Gov. Greg Abbott’s goals include ensuring Texans have access to high-quality healthcare, improving public safety, getting Texans back to work and promoting the state’s economic recovery.
Many other state organizations announced their agendas, too:
• The Texas Farm Bureau outlined 11 priorities, starting with protecting property owners’ rights under eminent domain law. Other legislative priorities include protecting land owners and agricultural producers’ rights to surface water and groundwater; legalizing reasonable chemical controls for feral hogs and maintaining all current legal methods of controlling feral hogs; and supporting efforts to install broadband and cellular infrastructure in underserved rural communities.
• Raise Your Hand Texas is focused on making sure public dollars remain inpublic schools. Some of those policy recommendations include protecting all investments made in 2019’s House Bill 3, including the funding for full-day pre-kindergarten; ensuring federal stimulus dollars are used to increase public education funding; continuing to invest in students with the goal of reaching the national average in per-student funding; and opposing any form of taxpayer subsidies to private schools and vendors, such as tax credit scholarships, education savings accounts, vouchers for students in special education and virtual vouchers.
• The Texas Alliance of Energy Producers will be working with lawmakers toavoid proposals to raise taxes, impose new or higher fees, or shift additional regulatory costs onto the industry or mineral interest holders. The alliance also plans to participate in the Coalition for Critical Infrastructure to put forward reasonable solutions to address landowners’ concerns about eminent domain.
• Raise Your Hand Texas officials said lawmakers can keep their promises to educationdespite the tight budget outlook.
“Even during this difficult budget cycle, the state has options to continue investing in and fully funding public education. These options can give our schools the ability to provide the services our students need and to effectively implement targeted interventions for learning loss that occurred over the last year due to COVID-19,” Raise Your Hand Texas wrote in a statement.
Jason Modglin, energy alliance president, encouraged lawmakers in search of revenueto consider whether all energy sources are paying as much as oil and gas producers.
“Renewable energy projects in the state do notpay a severance tax to thestate like we must do,” Modglin wrote in Shalemag.com. “Those arguing Texas and the U.S. should fully transition to renewable energy sources have offered no plan for how they will fund schools, roads and water infrastructure in the same way oil and gas severance taxes do. For example, electric vehicles are currently not required to pay for the use of roads like gasoline and diesel vehicles must.”
Connecting rural Texas
Regular readers of Capital Highlight know of readers’ high interest in improving the access to high-speed internet for rural Texans. Connected Nation Texas recently asked lawmakers to offer their thoughts on the need. “Many of the counties I represent do not have a hospital or even a doctor, and broadband can help bridge the healthcare gap these rural residents face,” said Sen. Charles Perry, a Republican representing West Texas’ District 28.
Connected Nation Texas does not do any lobbying for legislation, but state program director Jennifer Harris said she anticipated many lawmakers would try to offer solutions this session.
Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, and Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, have announcedtheir intent to file legislation aimed at expanding access. They said their bill would “affirm the state’s commitment to closing the digital divide forTexans who lack either access to internet service or the means to subscribe to the services offered in their community.
”The upcoming legislation includes:
• Creation of a broadband development office within the Texas Comptroller ofPublic Accounts.
• A broadband development program funded by the newly established broadbanddevelopment account.
• Establishment of a broadband development map to be updated regularly andpublished by the office.
The development withina year of a statewide broadband plan.
Chris Cobler is a board member of the Texas Press Association and past president of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas. He welcomes email at ccobler@texaspress.com.
