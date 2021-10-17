Last weekend, I picked up my spunky, cuddle-loving, adventure puppy. I had been looking at getting dog for a few months and was waiting for the right opportunity to arise. Out of the blue during the work day I received a video of five week old Shih tzu puppies from my mom; I knew I had to go meet the little fluff balls. After visiting the four puppies, I had one that caught my eye. He was a little adventurer climbing all over me and jumping off my lap like he was trying to cliff jump. I knew he was meant to be mine.
My sweet puppy, Kekoa, has been a ball of energy and joy since being welcomed into the family.
I decided to name him Kekoa because I wanted a name that was adventurous to represent his personality. My family has a favorite catamaran boat that we book for excursions when we visit St. John, United States Virigin Islands that is named Kekoa; Kekoa means “the brave one.”
I can’t wait for the many adventures that Kekoa and I will go on. Dog parks, farmers markets, and many parks are destinations for the near future. Hopefully he and I can travel down to St. John one day to take him aboard Kekoa, after which he was named.
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
