I think I will be joining a very long line of people this year who are ready to wave goodbye to 2020.
Waving, however, seems a bit too gentle.
Kick to the curb? Flush down the drain? I don’t know; I’m open to suggestions.
To avoid being a complete curmudgeon, however, I would like to take a look back at a few things that went right this year.
Some of our local sports teams, including Scurry-Rosser volleyball and Kaufman boys basketball, made runs into the playoffs.
Kaufman girls cross country took third at state –way to go, Lions!
I was promoted to the position of publisher of the Herald. There’s nothing like being named the boss during a pandemic! The Herald staff was pleased to win press awards from the Texas Press Association and the North and East Texas Press Association.
We survived multiple protests in front of the Kaufman County Courthouse.
To celebrate the arrival of the new year, we have planned a new special section, 2021: A Fresh Start.
It’s a look at what 2021 may bring, and ideas for making this new year a good one.
We hope it’s a great way to start the new year, and please look for it in our Jan. 14 issue.
We also have a new issue of Connecting Kaufman that will be out in January, as well. Your localnewspaper couldn’t have survived the past year without help from our neighbors.
To all readers, subscribers, and advertisers in the Herald and the Shopping Guide, we thank you. We look forward to bringing you bigger and better things in the upcoming year.
So I hope for New Year’s Eve, we all get to raise a toast to our friends and family. We will miss those we lost this year, but will look forward to new lives and new beginnings. Thanks for reading.
