The holiday season is an exciting time of year. Families come together, people exchange gifts, and holiday festivities fill the calendar. Although a wonderful time of year, this packed schedule and pressure can be stressful for even the most collected person, but for someone in recovery from addiction, the holidays can be overwhelming.
The stress from uncomfortable family interactions, triggering holiday parties, and the financial strain that comes with the holiday season can feel like too much to handle. Especially with stress levels already high from the coronavirus crisis, this holiday season could lead to relapse without proper precautions.
It is not uncommon for people to neglect their needs this time of year, but this could increase the risk of relapse. It is important that someone in recovery practices self-care during the holidays. Along with healthy habits like routine exercise and a good diet, focusing on mental well-being like taking time to relax can go a long way to reduce stress and the risk of relapse.
One of the biggest contributors to holiday stress is also a packed schedule. Without a realistic way to organize events, festivities, and that long to-do list, this schedule can become overwhelming and lead to relapse. Staying organized, setting deadlines, and not overcommitting can decrease holiday stress drastically.
Finances can be a significant source of stress for many people over the holidays. Especially with the impact from the coronavirus, money may be a bit tighter than normal this year and increase the temptation for someone in recovery to drink or use again. A good way to combat financial stress is to create a holiday budget to keep spending under control.
People in recovery often need support during trying times to stay on track.Although in-person gatherings may not be an option this year, it is important that people in recovery still find this support. Online recovery meetings, virtual family gatherings, or socially distanced get-togethers can make holiday stress more manageablein recovery.
Do not wait until holiday stress becomes too overwhelming to handle. If you or a loved one in recovery is struggling this holiday season, seek help. Professional treatment and support groups can be beneficial resources that can decrease thisrisk or help in the event of relapse.
Dr. David Henderson is a board-certified psychiatrist, author, speaker and medical director at Vertava Health of Texas, formerly The Treehouse.Help can be reached at VertavaHealth.com or the 24-hour helpline at (888) 951-1939.
