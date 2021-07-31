I am a huge fan of music! I listen to a variety of genres from reggae to country. If you asked me what my favorite song was, I wouldn’t have an answer. Occasionally I’ll have a few favorites that are on my top ten list.
As a music enthusiast, I know that as powerful as words are, a song can move a person. For some reason, adding tone, instruments, and background music/vocals can make a person feel a certain way. Whether the song evokes one to be pumped up for an event or reminisce on a time in their life, it transports us to another state of mind.
Oftentimes, I will hear a song come on the radio or on a mixed playlist and my mind immediately begins to flood with thoughts and memories from a past time in my life. When hearing these types of songs, I smile and belt the tune. While other times, I will sit silently carefully listening to every word while visually flipping through my past memories as if they are all wrapped into a photo album.
A song that evokes emotion doesn’t always have to remind one of a time in life but yet, can remind them of a person that is in or once was in their life. I know there are a few songs that will immediately draw a face to my mind. Though I may not see these people anymore, it is a nice reminder of the great memories made with those special people.
Always remember to be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
