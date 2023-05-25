There are many reasons adults choose to step off the career treadmill. For some, it’s to care for children or other loved ones, such as elderly parents. Others decide to take a step back in order to pursue higher education or training that will position them for new or expanded opportunities in the future. Some simply come to the conclusion that that they need a break in order to pursue other interests or recover from career burnout.

Whatever the case may be, if you plan to downshift your career – even temporarily – it’s wise to plan ahead. Here are some tips to keep in mind before you turn in your resignation letter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.