What I really want for Christmas is ginkgo biloba. You don’t often find people that have a tree on their wish list, but for me, it would be perfect.
For those passionate about their gardens, a beautiful plant, new pair of snippers, or an elegant pot could make a wonderful gift.
Growing gift:
Does the gardener in your life have particular plants such as roses or daylilies they are interested in? Knowledgeable nursery staff can help find an unusual example
• While poinsettias are showcased at Christmas, other stunning options are readily available almost anywhere with plants.
• Amaryllis are real showstoppers. Stores offer amaryllis with deep red blooms to fit the season, but solid white blooms and that with subtle thin red edges also are offered among others.
• Then there are the showy orchids; they are readily available and often you can pick them up at the grocery store. Look for those that are yellow or pale green … the blooms can last weeks and after a dormant period will bloom again.
• For a gift that keeps on giving try a Christmas tree shaped rosemary. Decorate the tree shaped rosemary with a few small ornaments and you have instant décor. Then plant outside in a sunny well-drained location; it can grow into a two-foot by three-foot shrub so leave a little extra room.
Hands-on gifts:
• Maybe they could use a special bench with a cushion for kneeling that flips over to become a seat.
• Forged steel trowel with a smooth wood handle would be appreciated.
• Gardening books are good gifts. There are even practical books with general gardening advice. For new gardeners or those just thinking about gardening there are detailed how-to volumes. Rosarians love learning more about growing roses. Other books highlight some of the world’s most beautiful gardens.
• Vegetable gardeners delight in books that give growing tips and include recipes that use vegetables.
• Seed packets if unusual varieties of garden staples like beans or even watermelons can be inspirational. Collections of herb seeds are a good way to get started with a herb garden.
Gardening help is available from Kaufman County Master Gardeners at kcmga.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/kcmga.
