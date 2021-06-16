Can you imagine sitting in a room of talented musicians, all competing for the top spot in the biggest band most of them have ever played in?
And our Kaufman musician won top honors!
As the mother of two musicians, I know he had to put in a lot of hours of hard work to earn such an honor.
As our kids decompress from this year's weird school year, I read lots of panicking notes online from parents.
"We lost so much this year! Our kids have to make it up this fall!"
A teacher friend of mine recommends that folks relax. Most students took this year's challenges in stride.
Encouraging children to read this summer is the best way of making sure they keep their skills sharp and brains engaged during the break from school.
Kaufman Library and other local libraries have activities, books and summer reading programs that will delight children of all ages.
Enjoy your summer, and thanks for reading!
