We are continuing a series on what the ideal vacation is for you. We began the series with a look at cruises and all they offer. This week, we are transitioning to looking at a very similar experience to cruising in all-inclusive resorts. There are many reasons that you should consider choosing an all-inclusive resort for your ideal vacation. The three primary reasons we’ll explore this week are location, experiences, and affordability.
When considering an all inclusive resort, one of the main things you want to consider is location … “Is this destination surrounded by the things I’m looking for? Sand, beautiful water, lush tropical vegetation, proximity to shopping, unique cultural experiences, dining, excursions and more?” Location is critical when it comes to selecting that perfect spot.
Atmosphere is something else to consider when choosing a location. Are you seeking a place where a lot of people will be present or is your preference something a bit more remote? While not always thought about, location is certainly something worth spending some time determining. This is your vacation, and your hard earned dollars are being spent towards whatever it is you are hoping to get out of the time away.
Experiences are also a necessity to consider. What are you hoping to do, see, taste, and talk about while you are in your destination? A lot of all inclusive resorts offer onsite and offsite excursions such as snorkeling or scuba diving, zip lining, whale watching, deep sea fishing, taste testing tours and so much more. While you can certainly experience these excursions while cruising, being in one destination allows you the opportunity to experience more in a similar amount of time away.
The last point to consider when choosing an all inclusive resort as your ideal vacation is the affordability of the trip. The question I always ask when talking to potential clients is what an ideal budget would be for this particular getaway. You can spend as little as $1,200 to $1,500 for a few nights away or you could spend as much as $7,000 - $10,000 for that same amount of time if you were not at an all inclusive resort. Again, what you are looking for in total experience, will determine a lot of what you will spend.
With an all inclusive resort, all of your food, drinks, various entertainment and experiences around the resort are included in the price. Do you want an ocean front suite or perhaps a swim out pool connected to your room? You will be paying more than someone who would prefer a regular suite. Are there some things you want to do away from the resort? There will likely be an additional cost to that. If you prefer to hang out in the pool or beachside, you wouldn’t have additional costs to factor in.
An all inclusive resort vacation, in my opinion, gives you the most bang for your buck. One price, little to no planning, and the best memories that you could think of making. You have the option to include kids or to seek out an adults only option. It’s really up to you.
Leave this world with memories, not dreams!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.