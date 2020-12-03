Ruby (Wilson) Daniels-Cook 

July 17, 1940 – November 30, 2020
Ruby went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 30, 2020. Ruby was born on July 17, 1940 in Dallas TX to parents Williams Henry Hicks Wilson and Clarabel (Ballard) Wilson and had been a resident of Kaufman TX for 48 years.
Ruby is survived by her husband EL Cook of Kaufman TX, her brother Bill Wilson and wife Karen of Caddo Mills TX, son Gary Morgan and wife Debbie of Mabank TX, daughter Terri Davis and husband Don of Austin TX, son Glenn Morgan of Kaufman TX and son Brent Daniels of Kaufman TX. Stepchildren Paul Cook and wife Paula of Austin TX, Cindy Reeves of Marble Falls TX, Ginger St. Francis of Baytown TX, Stephen Cook of Carrollton TX, 12 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren.
Ruby was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Clarabel Wilson, twin sister, Trudy Patterson and brother, Fred Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.