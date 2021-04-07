Hugh Gates, 70, of Scurry passed away at his home Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Hugh was born August 25, 1950 in Franklin, PA to Harry Eugene Gates and Inex Maxine Shreffler. Hugh was a kind and loving man who just celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife D.D. After retiring from truck driving, Hugh enjoyed participating in living history events around Texas. He also enjoyed watching a good western. Hugh is survived by his wife D.D. of Scurry, TX; Sons, Wes Gates of Richardson, TX and Jason Gates of Scurry, TX; Daughter, Tisha Gates of Scurry, TX; Brother Larry Gates and wife Andra of Athens, TX. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. Hugh was preceded in death by his father Harry Gates, mohter Maxine, as well as sisters Barbara and Bonnie. Thank you,Tisha Gates972-955-4376
