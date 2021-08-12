Linda Beth Cox, 76, passed away on July 24, 2021 at home in Kaufman. Linda was born on October 5, 1944 to Clyde and Catherine Garn in Terrell, TX. She was raised and lived all her life in Kaufman, graduating from Kaufman High School. Linda married Charles R. Cox on June 6, 1963 in Kaufman and they have spent a loving 58 years together. Linda worked for the school district for awhile, owned her own shop, Clothes Corner, here in Kaufman, and worked for several laundry cleaner's including Mackey's Laundry here locally. She would spend time gardening or spend time telling
Charles how to. Linda would go shopping for antiques at Estate Sales. Her most precious time was spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Linda was a beloved Wife, Mother, Sister and Grandmother. Her parents preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory include husband, Charles of Kaufman, TX, son Charles W. Cox and wife Christy of Mansfield, TX, daughter Karen Andrus and husband Stuart of Scurry, TX, grandchildren: Ashleigh Andrus, Michael Andrus, Carson Cox and Carly Cox; sisters: Patsy Leftwhich and husband H. and Jackie Burks and husband Mack Rhoades and life long friend Sandra Stallings; numerous extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. Services were held at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home,
Monday July 26 and interment followed at Wilson Chapel Cememtery.
