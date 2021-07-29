Christine Jernigan, born Christine Victoria Collins on May 23, 1968, passed away November 13, 2019 after a fierce battle with breast cancer.
Christine was raised by her parents, Marlo and Stephen Collins, in Albuquerque NM and she attended the University of Oklahoma. She had a passion for soccer and her light and joy brightened all who knew her.
She met the love of her life, Michael Lee Jernigan, in Kaufman Texas and they wed barefoot on a beach in Jamaica. They built a beautiful home together with their children in Kaufman where they spent some of their happiest days. She leaves behind her son Sgt Hunter Austen Morgan and granddaughter Emry Christine Morgan, daughter Maci Rebecca Morgan, son Trey Alexander Morgan, and stepsons Derek and Lance Jernigan. She also leaves behind brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews who will all miss her dearly. Christine gave all of herself to her family and friends and she will forever remain in our hearts.
Commented