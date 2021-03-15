Nona Nan Smith, lifelong and well known Kaufman resident, passed away on Jan. 11, 2021. Nona was born November 14, 1950 in Kaufman to Floyd and Essie Adair, both of whom preceded her in death along with her sister, Floy Ann Calhoun, brother, George Adair and niece, Kiston Cunningham.
Nona grew up in Kaufman and graduated Kaufman HS in 1969. She started her first business, in finance, in 1983 where she her approachable personality and dedication to helping others ensured her business’ success.
Nona never met a stranger and because of the genuinely kind treatment she extended to others, her network grew exponentially as she became a sought-after resource when others needed anything. In 1984, she bought Terrell Pawn Shop where again, her honesty and integrity (in an industry not known for the positives) she excelled again as the go-to person for last minute as well as planned financial arrangements.
Never one to stay idle and always trying to help anyone in need, Nona opened AAA Bail Bonds in Kaufman in 1986 where she continued to offer assistance, advice, hope and even, at times, humor to many families who needed it.
Nona’s cheerful and social personality also led her to open, own and operate Club 148 where her fun-loving spirit and getting to be around friends, both old and new, gave her such joy.
She was committed to giving back to her beloved community and she was a proud and active board member of her favorite non-profit organization, Helping Angels of Kaufman County, to provide financial assistance to residents who were financially assisted during their many life challenges.
In 2007, she finally decided to “retire” and she began to indulge her appreciation for traveling and visiting new places where, again in true Nona fashion, she made countless new friends, all of whom became very important to her. A wonderful woman full of life, love and immeasurable generosity, Nona will be so very missed by all who knew her.
Nona is survived by her daughter, Stephanie McSpadden-Miller and husband, Ben; grandchildren: Ty McSpadden, Cris Miller and wife, Brittany; great-granddaughter, Madelyn Miller; sister, Mary Lou Colquitt and husband, Red; brothers: Grady Adair, Claude Adair and wife, Nancy as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and countless dear and devoted friends.
Funeral Service for Nona will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at Max Slayton Funeral Chapel with an interment to follow at Morrow Chapel Cemetery in Kaufman. Nona's family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Max Slayton Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Nona’s family asks that you honor her giving spirit by making a donation to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org. Condolences may be left for Nona’s family at www.maxslaytonfunerals.com.
