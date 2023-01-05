David Dean Samuelson passed away on December 19, 2022, at home in Houston, Texas, surrounded by loved ones.
David, age 64, was born on July 10, 1958, in Denton, Texas, where he spent his formative years and graduated from Denton High School in 1976. In 1981, he graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington, where he studied architecture and landscape architecture.
Following graduation, David apprenticed with Lambert Landscape Company of Dallas. He then spent three years with Howard Garrett and Associates of Dallas, and in 1990, he received his license for landscape architecture from the State of Texas. In 1991, he joined McDugald Steele Landscape Architects of Houston, where he spent over 31 years surrounded by an exceptional group of company individuals, industry associates, and treasured clients.
At Park Cities Baptist Church of Dallas, David met Mary Jane Hamner of Kaufman, Texas, and Dallas. They married in June 1988, in Kaufman, and were blessed with one daughter, Anne Ellen (“Annie”), who married Nathan Alexander (“Alex”) Thompson in July 2022, in Corona Del Mar, California.
Befitting David’s profession, he enjoyed building and tending to his garden. He played golf in high school, a sport that gave him great joy throughout his life. David and his family are long-time members of Second Baptist Church, where their daughter attended school prior to graduating from the University of Texas at Austin.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Julia Ann DeLisle Samuelson of Whitesboro, Texas, and Denton, and Donald Dean Samuelson of Appleton, Minnesota, and Denton. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Hamner Samuelson, his daughter, Anne Samuelson Thompson, his son-in-law, Alex Thompson, his brother Darrell Ray Samuelson, his sister-in-law, Tammy Hedge, his nieces, Maci Nicole Samuelson and Madison Grace Samuelson Lattaway, and numerous other beloved family members and friends. We especially acknowledge Annie’s godparents, Linda and John Taylor of Kaufman, and Susan and Charles Snow of Kernersville, North Carolina.
A celebration of life will be held at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors, 1010 Bering Drive, Houston, Texas 77057, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, followed by a private interment at Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Kaufman, Texas, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of David may be made to Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive, Houston, Texas 77057, and designated for the Make Your Mark Children’s Building Fund.
