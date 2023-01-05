David Dean Samuelson

David Dean Samuelson passed away on December 19, 2022, at home in Houston, Texas, surrounded by loved ones.

David, age 64, was born on July 10, 1958, in Denton, Texas, where he spent his formative years and graduated from Denton High School in 1976. In 1981, he graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington, where he studied architecture and landscape architecture.