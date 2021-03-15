Stanley "Joseph" Champ, 25, of Barnett, MO was killed in an automobile accident in Hunt Co. TX early Saturday morning, February 27, 2021, while traveling home to spend the weekend with his family. He was the son of S. Gerald and Janet S. (Hursh) Champ of Scurry, TX.
Since May of 2020, Joseph attended the Osage Mennonite Church (Barnett, MO) and was a member of the Grays Prairie Mennonite Church (Scurry, TX).
After completing 10th grade at the Grays Prairie Mennonite School, Joseph worked for Porter Bluff Construction for 6 years before moving out of state, first to PA for 2 years, then to MO, to pursue his dream of learning the mechanic trade.
Besides his parents, Joseph is survived by his paternal grandparents, Stanley E. and Mary Alice (Erb) Champ of Hegins, PA and his maternal grandfather, Lester M. Hursh of Ephrata, PA and 5 siblings: Elva Rose, wife of Anthony Seibel of Bridgeton, NH; Owen, at home; Lydia of Pittsgrove, NJ; Melody and Harmony, both at home.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Arlene M. (Sensenig) Hursh.
At the age of 22, God graciously brought Joseph through 2 brain surgeries. His life was a radiant testimony of God's love and mercy. He enjoyed serving others unselfishly and made friends easily. He will be greatly missed by many friends and relatives.
A visitation was held at the Grays Prairie Mennonite Church on Wednesday, March 3, from 2-4 and 6-8pm, with the funeral service at 10:00 am on Thursday, followed by a burial in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.