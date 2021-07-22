Mary Lou Pratt (Potter), age 91, of Goldthwaite Texas, Passed away on Sunday June 27, 2021. Her family is Immensely and Immeasurably thankful to her caretakers, doctors and nurses, that went above and beyond to help her these last few years. We cannot say enough about these kind people. May they be blessed the rest of their days and beyond, thank you, Janice Smith, Toni Turzinki, Gail Smith, Sue Hika, and Solaris Hospice.
She was born October 23, 1929 to Samuel Colton Pratt and Dovie Virginia Reasonover (Pratt) in Rosser, Texas. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her Husband James “Jim” A. Potter, her sister’s Janice Katheryn Pratt, Evelyn Frances Pratt (Lowry), Marilyn Virginia Pratt (Cadenhead), and her half-siblings, Samuel Edward Pratt, Annie Pratt, George Truitt Pratt, and Henry Thomas Pratt.
She is survived by her sister Virginia Pratt (Orr), and brother Stanley Pratt, along with 6 nephews, 5 nieces, 3 step-children, numerous great nephews/nieces and many cousins.
Mary Lou, she began her life out in Rosser, Texas. Her mother Dovie was her best friend in those beginning days, and she recalled the time with her so fondly. It wasn’t long until the WWII came round, and as such school was limited in grades. When she was 16 to continue her education, Mary Lou had to go off to college, but her father made her pick cotton for a month to pay for it. A lesson in hard work which would never be forgotten. She made it a point to come back every summer, and be with her family, something she continued into her elder years. Graduating with a degree in education she then went off to teach in the Rio Grande Valley where she met her first husband Johnny Mooney. They married June 16th, 1953 and soon after moved to Scottsdale, Arizona. Johnny was a cotton-gen salesman which took them to Fresno, California. The year 1969 was a busy one for Mary Lou as Johnny died in October and a month later her father passed as well. Over the next few years, she occupied her time teaching students, in elementary. Come the early 1980s she met James Potter, and they were married in a grand ceremony on July 6th, 1985. James was the embodiment of the phrase “the salt of the earth”, one of most kind and patient people, and she loved him dearly. They remained in Fresno until the mid-1990s, Jim continuing his career as a pilot and Mary as a teacher. When they moved back to Texas, it was to Rockport, and eventually to Goldthwaite in the early 2000s.
She was always an active person who enjoyed cycling, waterskiing, and dancing in her younger years. She, hardly slowed down until near the very end, remaining as physically and mental sharp as she could. Where ever she went, her endearing personality, won her lifelong friends. A member of the Unity Church for many a year, her faith helped plot her path in life at times, and the people she met there were very special to her. She faced every day with a cheerful attitude, and a cup of coffee, as she didn’t see the point in being dour (What would that solve!).
Written on a floor mat in front of her recliner-
“See you later alligator… After while crocodile… In an hour, sunflower… Maybe two, kangaroo… Gotta go, buffalo… Adios, hippos… Ciao ciao, brown cow… See you soon, baboon… Adieu, cockatoo… Better swish, jellyfish… Chop chop, lollipop… Gotta run, skeleton… Bye-bye, butterfly… Better shake, rattlesnake!”
