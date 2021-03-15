Dorothy Louise Walker was born in the Dixie community of Kaufman on December 14, 1926 to William Pinckney Couch and Stella Jane Lee. She passed away peacefully in her home,
surrounded by loving family on January 25, 2021 at the age of 94.
She was raised in Kaufman and graduated from Kaufman High School in 1943. In 1954, she married James "Tammy" Walker. They made their home together in Kaufman and were married for 46 years.
Dorothy had a love for antiques — she enjoyed collecting as well as buying and selling them. She worked as an antique appraiser and was an estate sale organizer. She and her husband purchased The Olde House antique store in the early 1970's. They later ran the Estate Mall on the square in Kaufman for a number of years. Dorothy had a lifelong love for music and even taught her self to play piano by ear. Dorothy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kaufman.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James "Tammy" Walker, son James "Bodie" Walker, son-in-law, James Morgan and her siblings: Dorothy Wanda Hunsaker, Willie Mae Neaves, Neta Massey, Billie Jane Rand, Joye Couch Moore, and Howell Lee Couch.
She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her daughters, Joni Walker, Jill Morgan, June Copeland and husband Jimmy; her grandson, Justin Morgan; and her granddaughter Morgan Copeland. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and friends who were very special to her.
Services were held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home and interment followed at Morrow Chapel Cemetery.
