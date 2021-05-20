asD 
Joseph Lee Coppinger, Jr., 65, of Hawkins, Texas passed away on May 15, 2021.  He
was born on July 30, 1955 to Joseph and Peggy Coppinger in Hawkins, Texas.  Joey was
preceded in death by his father Joseph Lee Coppinger, Sr.   Those left to cherish
Joseph's memory are his mother Peggy Coppinger, son Bobby Coppinger and wife
Michelle and their children: Haley, Brett and Emily; daughter Ashley Martinez and
her children: Alexia, Aubrey and Addyson; sister Terri Clayton; brother David
Coppinger; nieces:  Jessica Coppinger, Emily Golden and husband Brandon, Melanie
Crowel and husband Michael; nephews:  Justin Coppinger and Larry Clayton and wife
Tabatha: also Lorrie Coppinger, the mother of Justin, Emily and Jessica;   a host of
great nieces and nephews; numerous extended family and friends who will miss him
dearly.  He loved you all. We love you all.
The family will celebrate Joey's life with a visitation on May 21, 2021 at
Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home from 6-8pm and a Celebration of Life service on
Saturday, May 22, at the funeral home starting at 11am.  Interment will follow at
Brigham Cemetery in Campbell, TX.
