January 15, 1952-January 29, 2021
Vicky Lynn Barnard was born in Wichita Falls on Sheppard Airforce Base on January 15, 1952. Her father was David H. Lemp and her mother Patsy A. Thompson. She was raised by her mother in the Dallas and Mesquite areas with her brothers including David Lemp and Daniel Lemp. Vicky has welcomed with open arms and developed a newfound love for her sister Deborah and brother Gary.
On April 16, 1973, she married Lonnie Wayne Barnard in Ardmore, Oklahoma, whom she was married to for 47 years. She has 5 children including Jimmy English, Matthew Barnard married to Kristy Barnard , Stephanie Atkinson married to Chris Atkinson, Amie Perez married to Amalio Perez, and Leslie Barnard. She has 9 grandchildren including (from oldest to youngest) Joshua Perez, Savanah Barnard, Cody Barnard, Amalio Perez, Nathaniel Outlaw, Christian Outlaw, Trace Atkinson, Stella Perez, and Landon Atkinson. She also has 1 great granddaughter named Amelia.
Vicky held a career in administration, secretarial, and executive assistance for many years until she began working for the family business Alpha Air.
Her mother Patsy, stepfather Raymond, and father-in-law Basil preceded her in death. Vicky was called home to heaven and entered into eternal rest and peace on the morning of January 29th, 2021 just after she turned 69 years old.
Vicky led a life of Christian faith, servant leadership, a mom to many, and a giving heart to the community. We should all strive to carry on her legacy and continue the work she adored. Rest in Peace Momma.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on February 6th, Saturday at 11AM at Victory Church of Scurry. To donate to the VLB Foundation, a future foundation to support mental health, please contribute to the venmo account below in her honor. (@Stephanie-Atkinson-8). You may also just mail a check to me attached to VLB Foundation, Attn: Stephanie Atkinson, 8055 State Highway 173 N, Bandera, TX 78003. This service will be livestreamed: https://www.victorychurch.ch/live-streaming/.
