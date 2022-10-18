Matthew Edward Cline, age 60, of Kaufman, Texas, left this world for his home in Heaven on Wednesday, the 12th day of October 2022. Matt, as he was best known, was born in Dallas on the 23rd day of July 1962 to parents Glen Donald and Mary Rene Cline.
Matt graduated from Kaufman High School in 1980. He was a devoted son and a loving brother. One of the things he cherished most was spending time with family. Matt enjoyed music, singing with his family and watching sports. He was an avid Boston Celtic and Dallas Cowboy fan. Matt was a compassionate man of faith, seeking out opportunities to help others less fortunate. He was a member of Victory Church where he was recently baptized.
