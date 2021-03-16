Robert Kirk McClendon, 56, of Crandall, TX passed away on January 8, 2021. Kirk was born on August 6, 1964 to Robert Edward McClendon and Sharon Kaye Callendar.
Kirk graduated from Midlothian High School and then DeVry Institute of Technology. He worked in computer support, which he enjoyed.
Kirk is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Sharon McClendon. He is survived by his wife Sandra J. McClendon, sons Robert David Wayne McClendon and James Daniel McClendon, his sister Kathy McClendon-Earith and husband Alex Earith, niece Brianna Browning, niece Christina Jarrett and husband Billy Jarrett, and niece Ashley Bradley, and several great nieces and nephews, as well as many friends who miss him dearly.
A memorial was held on January 26, 2021 at Round Pen Cowboy Church in Crandall, Texas.
