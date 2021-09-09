Maria Josefina Valdez, known by Josie to her family and many friends, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2021 in Kaufman. Josie was born March 22, 1947 in McAllen, TX to Pedro, Sr. and Benita (Lopez) Trevino, both of whom welcomed Josie into Heaven along with her sister, Janie Squires and her brother, Ruben Trevino.
Josie grew up in Kaufman and was the owner and operator of her own beauty salon, Josie’s Hair Design. She was well known and very sought after, not only for her hair styling skills but also for her incredibly positive, and authentic, personality. There were many days when the salon was filled with customers as well as cherished family and friends who just ‘dropped in’ for a trademark Josie chat! She had a vibrant smile that lit up the room and her devotion and loyalty to her loved ones could be immediately noticed in every interaction with Josie. She was independent as she built her business and raised her family and her strong values rooted in her faith and her work ethic became solid foundations for her sons as they grew up. She was a faithful member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, and she was a true joy at each church service as she went around and welcomed new faces along with visiting with longtime members, many of whom she had known for their entire lives. As her beauty shop clientele advanced in their own years, Josie’s loyalty to them enabled her to visit each in their own homes or in facilities all over Kaufman County so that she could still have the precious time with her customers who became just like family to her. She had a wonderful way of making you feel that you were the highlight of her day and everyone walked away with a lighter heart and step after a good talk with Josie about life, love and making sure that each day was cherished to the fullest. A wonderful woman whose goodness and generosity was seen every day by everyone, Josie will missed greatly but never forgotten.
Josie leaves her legacy of unconditional love to her sons, Ricardo Valdez and wife, Mary and Vicente Valdez; grandchildren, Cristian and Dominick Valdez; brothers: Roberto Trevino, Raul Trevino and Pedro Trevino, Jr. and wife, Beth; niece, Monica Dean and husband, Jason as well as other extended family members and a host of friends, all of whom loved her greatly and will always treasure the smile she had for them every day.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00am, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Rev. Jet Garcia as celebrant. Interment will follow at Kaufman Cemetery. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00pm, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at Max Slayton Funeral Chapel with her family receiving friends beginning at 6:00pm.
