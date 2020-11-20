Reverend William A. Jenkins, 69, of Kaufman, TX went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Kaufman, TX. He was born February 19, 1951, unto Etta and William Jenkins in Kaufman, Texas. He was a graduate of Kaufman High School in 1969. His career consisted of patient care and environmental services until retirement in 1996. His two favorite television shows were “Little House on the Prairie” and “In the Heat of the Night.”
William A. Jenkins was of Christian faith. He was a Minister for over 40 years, performing his life’s journey. He served in many churches throughout Van Zandt and Kaufman County. William A. Jenkins was a member of New Day Church, joined under the pastorship of Reverend Samuel Willis, where he served faithfully until death.
Reverend William Jenkins brought joy and love to everyone he came in contact with because the light of Jesus truly shone within him. He will deeply be missed by all.
Reverend Jenkins was predeceased by his father, William D. Jenkins; one sister, Ruth Mae Reed; one aunt, Doris Davis; one uncle, Olimpia Jenkins; and grandmother, Sallie Mae Brookins.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his loving mother, Etta Jenkins; one sister, Ethel Jones; three brothers, George, Michael, and Clarence Jenkins; special god sister, Karen Evans; two favorite nieces, Nicole Jenkins and Lisa Jones; favorite nephew, Christopher Dell Reed; and two favorite cousins, Tommy Duncan and Gene Stalling, both of Dallas.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, November 21 at New Day Baptist Church in Terrell, Texas with interment following at Crandall Cemetery.
