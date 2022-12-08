Lance Tawater, 60, of Kaufman, TX passed away peacefully at his home on November 28, 2022. Lance was born on December 30, 1961, to Buddy Tawater and Elizabeth Stough in Dallas, TX. He was an outdoorsman. Lance loved spending time with his son and grandson hunting. He was an avid Rodeo fan and gardener. Lance was loved deeply and will be missed by many. His father, Buddy, preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory are mother Elizabeth Ann Stough, son Jeremiah Dalton Tawater and wife Rachel, daughters: MeLaura Carbonaro and husband Ray, Cassie Boyd and husband Brad and Abigayle Long and husband Patrick; grandchildren: Triston Kole Tawater, Stoney Jett Tawater, Tatum Woods, Sloan Woods, Sophia Carbonaro, Tasha Carbonaro, Mason Boyd and Hank Boyd; brother Eric Tawater, sisters: Andrea Tawater Robbins and husband Scott, Laura Tawater Hille and husband Erik; nieces: Liz Tawater and Becka Hille; a host of cousins and close friends. Family will celebrate Lance’s life on January 21st at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that you make donations to the Texas Youth Hunting Program, you can find information on their website.
