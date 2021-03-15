Edwin Wallace Moore, 92, of Kaufman, TX passed away on January 11, 2021 in Mesquite, TX. Ed was born on November 20, 1928 to Charles and Florence Moore in Dallas, TX. He was raised and went to school in Dallas.
Edwin married Joye Moore on June 2, 1953 and they were married 57 years before she passed away in 2010.
When Ed got married he moved to Kaufman, TX. He worked for E&E Enterprise selling kitchen cabinets for 25 years. Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking. He would go to all of his grandkids sporting events and other activities. He was very active in the Churches of Christ and was a member at Landmark Church of Christ. Ed was a Navy veteran and served during the Korean War and a member of the American Legion. Edwin was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
His wife, parents, and brother Charles J. Moore, Jr. preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory are daughters Annette Yudizky and husband Mike of Canton, TX and Melanie Miller of Forney, TX; grandchildren: Martin Eric Yudizky and husband Wade, Bradley Allen Yudizky and wife Shayna, Kyle Edwin Yudizky and wife Kevyn, Haley Mammeli and husband Jaysonn, Leah Thompkins and husband Justin and William Miller; great grandchildren: Hannah Yudizky, Grant Yudizky, Abby Yudizky, Lanye Yudizky, Shea Yudizky, Addisyn Black and Eden Mammeli; numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.