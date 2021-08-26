Esta Vaught Kelly went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 13, 2021. She died peacefully at her home at the age of 81.
Esta was born on June 12, 1940, in Corsicana, Texas, to Whorton and Evelyn Vaught. She is preceded in death by her parents, son James (Bo) Bailey, daughter-in-law Michelle Bailey, brothers Cecil Vaught and Benny Vaught, sisters Wanda Knox and Sue Wright.
She is survived by her husband Kenny Kelly, the love of her life, daughters Pam Pate and husband Eddy, Tina Harrison and husband Neal, step sons Kevin Kelly and wife Liz, Kris Kelly and wife Wendy, grandchildren Paige Smith and husband Colton, Rachel Capannelli and husband Dylan, Tom Harrison and wife Ashley, Neelie Harrison, Britney Bailey, Nikki Bailey, Jessica Irvin and husband Zack, Liam, Lila and Sammie Kelly, eight great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Esta married Kenny Kelly on November 4, 2016, in Durant, Oklahoma. They enjoyed their motorhome and traveled whenever there was an opportunity. When at home they attended Wilson Chapel Church.
Esta was a strong vibrant woman. This is evident in the fact that the last day of her employment with Brairwood and Western Hills apartments was the day before she was care-flighted from the Kaufman hospital to Dallas Presbyterian. There she was diagnosed with an aggressive cancerous brain tumor. Esta had also battled breast cancer. During her time of extensive chemo and radiation, she rarely missed a day of work. She always had a smile on her face and words of encouragement for others.
She was a very giving person, often putting the needs of others above her own. Esta was a well known citizen of Kaufman, Texas where she was employed by the Sheriff's Department for ten years. She was also a prominent attendee of the Ladies Auxiliary where she prepared delicious meals. No one could "out cook" or "out bake" Esta. Chocolate and Coconut pies were her specialty. She once baked a hamburger cake that brought almost three hundred dollars at an auction for a fund raiser. She passed the love of food preparation to her daughters, Pam and Tina. Esta also liked estate sales and good bargains. But most of all, she loved her family. She made sure her family knew they were loved unconditionally. She was always there in good times and times of crisis. Her ultimate desire was to see her family happy. Esta leaves a legacy of living, giving, and loving for her descendants. She will be greatly missed.
