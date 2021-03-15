Lanny Ross Orman, Sr, 86, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 in Rosser, Texas in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Lanny was born in Rosser, Texas on January 4, 1935 to Horace Orman and Jessie Lynn Lowry. He grew up in Rosser, Texas and graduated from Rosser High School. On October 26, 1957, he married Claudine Nelda Laningham and they lived in Rosser, Texas. After the birth of their first child, they moved to Ennis for many years and then moved back to Rosser making it their permanent home.
Lanny obtained his degree from Henderson County Junior College in Athens where he studied Ag Science. Besides a brief time working at Ennis Business Forms, Lanny was self-employed most of his life. He loved working in the outdoors and cherished being able to live and work around his family. In his early years, he combined for farmers and ranchers, owned a cotton gin, and a truck repair shop in Ennis. In the 1990’s, Lanny, along with his two brothers, started the Orman Brothers Trucking Company and established Village Plant Farm, a nursery in Rosser where he retired a few years ago. Lanny was a member of Rosser Volunteer Fire Department, he was involved with the Rosser City Council, and a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Lanny is survived by his wife, Claudine Nelda Orman; his son Lanny Orman, Jr and wife Kristi; daughter Pamela Corder and husband Shannon; five grandchildren: Casey Escoto and husband Tony, Brittany Zett and husband Zak, Collin Corder, Garrett Orman and Triniti Corder; three great-grandchildren: Ethan Escoto, Easton Zett and Emma Escoto; two brothers: Glynn Orman and wife Vicki and Charles Orman and wife Lana; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Cindy Orman Davidson, and great- grandbaby Zane Zett.
Visitation will be held at Victory Church of Scurry in Scurry, Texas on Monday, January 18, 2021 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am followed by a funeral service (at Victory Church of Scurry) from 11:00 to 12:00 to honor the life of Lanny Orman Sr. Following the service, Lanny will be laid to rest in Myrtle Cemetery in Ennis, Texas.
