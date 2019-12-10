Christopher Ryan Neal
Christopher Ryan Neal, age 22, died on Dec. 1, 2019 while protecting his wife and daughter from tragic harm. He truly saved his family that night without thought or regard for himself.
Chris was born April 28, 1997 in Kaufman, Texas, the son of Danny and Debra (McClure) Neal. Growing up in Texas, Chris became well known at Quinlan Ford High School. He enjoyed his days playing baseball. His energetic personality was put to good use when his school asked him to record a video as a way to motivate the underclassmen. Soon after graduating high school, Chris had a strong desire to see the world and do something great with his life. He did exactly that as he joined the U.S. Navy. Chris took great pride in his work as an Aviation Electronics Technician and had the opportunity to travel to many countries, cultivating friendships everywhere he went. He met his wife, Haley, while they both were attending Navy A School in Pensacola, Florida. Little did they know, they were a perfect match. Chris later became a government contractor, continuing his career in the aviation industry. Recently, he was thrilled to be hired at Duncan Aviation in Battle Creek, Michigan.
To know Chris is to know his love and devotion to his family and friends. Chris’s wife Haley and two-year-old Charolette were the center of his world whom he doted on every day, and he was excited to be expecting their second child.
Chris will be remembered for his kind heart, his thirst for life, and his sincere devotion to those he loved.
Chris was a true car enthusiast and had a strong passion for snowboarding.
Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Debra Neal. Surviving are his wife, Haley; their daughter, Charolette and an unborn baby; his father Danny (Sam) Neal; siblings Candice Conway, Anthony (Lindsey) Neal, and Stacy Neal; stepsister Christina Brink; and 4 nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place.
A celebration of Christopher Neal‘s life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at W.H. Ford High School in Quinlan.
In lieu of flowers, there is a fund to help Chris’s family at fundly.com
