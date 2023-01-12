Norma Jean Legg was born April 30, 1938 to Nathan D. and Verna L. McPherson in Eliasville, Texas. She departed this life peacefully at the age of 84 years in her home in Kaufman, Texas with her loving husband by her side on December 14, 2022 at 5:00am.
She was united in marriage on July 7, 1956 to Thomas V. Legg. She is survived by her husband and children: David T. Legg and wife Lori of Crandall, Texas and daughter Dianna C. Lee of Austin, Texas. Grandchildren: Carol Ann Biddy and husband Colt, Taylor J. Lee and wife Melissa, Lonnie G. Langle and wife Ashlee, Belinda E. Bowman and husband Robert, and Nicole A. Legg; and 10 great grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents Nathan and Verna McPherson, brothers: Perry McPherson and Harold McPherson and sisters: Silvia (Sib) Glenn and Joyce Sharp. She was the last living child.
Norma graduated Valedictorian from Scurry Rosser High School in 1956. Besides an accomplished student she was also an excellent basketball player.
She met Thomas (Tommy) at her home church, Becker Methodist in Becker, Texas where they have maintained church membership throughout their marriage. Once married, they lived in Pleasant Grove, Texas for a few years before settling in Kaufman, Texas. They have lived in their current home since 1967.
Norma spent the majority of her working career as an office manager for Temple Nash Insurance Agency in Kaufman. When not working, she loved spending time with Tommy traveling in their RV to Colorado and being with family and friends. She enjoyed fishing, painting rocks, carving wood and gardening. She loved all animals, often helping friends care for theirs, but especially loved her cats.
Norma touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by all. By the promise of our Lord and Savior, based on her profession of faith, we will see her again where she now is waiting for us.
Visitation and service was held on December 20, 2022 at Parker Ashworth funeral home in Kaufman, Texas and a graveside service immediately following at Kaufman Cemetery in Kaufman.
