Norma Jean Legg

Norma Jean Legg was born April 30, 1938 to Nathan D. and Verna L. McPherson in Eliasville, Texas. She departed this life peacefully at the age of 84 years in her home in Kaufman, Texas with her loving husband by her side on December 14, 2022 at 5:00am.

She was united in marriage on July 7, 1956 to Thomas V. Legg. She is survived by her husband and children: David T. Legg and wife Lori of Crandall, Texas and daughter Dianna C. Lee of Austin, Texas. Grandchildren: Carol Ann Biddy and husband Colt, Taylor J. Lee and wife Melissa, Lonnie G. Langle and wife Ashlee, Belinda E. Bowman and husband Robert, and Nicole A. Legg; and 10 great grandchildren.

