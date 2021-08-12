Noah Taylor Shuemaker, 25, from Kaufman was called home to be with Jesus on August 6, 2021. Noah was born in Kaufman, Texas to Earl Shuemaker and Sandy Miller on May 21, 1996. Noah was the light in his mother's eye, as he was for everyone that had the chance to know Noah. He was truly a blessing to everyone. Noah loved his mother
Sandy more than anyone. He loved the Avengers and Super Heroes just like he loved video games. His favorite song that he loved singing was "Hakuna Matata" from the Lion King Movie. Noah was preceded in death by his father Earl Shuemaker, Grandparents Jack and Jean Milller. Noah is survived by his loving mother Sandy Miller, Aunts: Melva Smith and husband Ray, Debbie Beadle and husband Kenny, Great Aunt: Bobbie Freeman, Uncles: Johnny Clark, Danny Miller and wife Lindsey, Ronnie
Miller, Cousins: Tonya, Chad, Haley, Leah, Will, John, Danny, Greg, Amanda, Penny, Jeffrey, Stormey, Cheyenne, Ashley, Aaron, Brandon, Holly, Godmother: Lynda Taylor, Noahs's Boo: Dana McKinney, Noah's Hubba Hubba's: Vanessa Santos, Staci Young, Bailey McCormick, Blaire Lamb, Schylar Lands, Liliana Martinez, Meagan Rough and all of his Hubba Hubbas and extended family and friends. No worries for the rest of your days. You can make donations to help the family on their GoFund Me page Memorial Fund for Noah Shuemaker. Services for Noah were held on Tuesday at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home and interment followed at Myrtle Springs Cemetery.
