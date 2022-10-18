Thomas Gail Combs, son of James and Isabell Combs and brother of Ledainne Henley, died peacefully on October 6. Daughter, Mimmie Coleman, son, Blinn Combs, and grandson, Brandon Coleman survive him. Relocating frequently for his father’s work as a stonemason, Tom attended eleven different schools in twelve years, and delivered papers all around Dallas through his teens. After graduating from Richardson High, Tom married Dee Ann Graham. 1961 would bring the birth of their only daughter and Tom’s enlistment in the Air Force where he worked in precision approach control. He worked in air traffic control for several years after his tour.
Tom studied biology, psychology, and philosophy at the University of North Texas, where he would meet Jo Ann Ellis in an epistemology class. Tom and Jo Ann were wed and had their only son in 1977. After working several years at the Circle K Ranch in Ola, Tom managed Jo Ann’s law practice from its opening in 1981 until their retirement and Jo Ann’s death in 2017.
