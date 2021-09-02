Mattie Lee Morgan was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on August 22, 2021 at the age of 86. She was born to Andie and Verda Mills on October 22, 1934 in Sulphur Springs, TX. She graduated from Campbell High School and married Loyd Painter and together they had five children: Loyd Reece, Cathy, Michael, Daniel Floyd and Ricky. She also gained additional family Gary(Debbie), Terri, Glenn and Mickey and grandchildren when she married John T. Morgan. She loved spending time with her family. At every opportunity she enjoyed taking pictures of family and friends. She loved Victory Baptist church and her church family. She was a natural gardener who could grow anything but mostly enjoyed nurturing children. She loved babies and after she held and loved on them they were returned to their parents smiling and smelling as sweet and lovely as Mattie. She also loved small animals and especially her shih tzu companion Mandy. Mattie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Morgan and sons Loyd Reece and Daniel Floyd Painter and sisters Betty Sims, Valeria Mills, and Wilma Ayres. Survived by sister Jean Frey, her children Cathy Yeakley(Tim), Michael Painter(Lisa), Ricky Painter(Vickie), eight grand children Denise Goins, Christina Weatherbee, Megan Hutson, Leslie Price, Micheal, Mathew, Eric and Travis Painter and fourteen great grandchildren. The family celebrated Mattie’s life with a visitation on Thursday, August 26, 2021, and Funeral Service on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Roselawn Funeral Home in Seagoville, TX. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawn-funerals.com for the Morgan family.
