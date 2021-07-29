Charles Eric Fox, 51, of Kaufman, TX passed away on July 13th, 2021. Charlie was born on October 31st, 1969 in Mesquite, TX. He was raised and lived his whole life in Kaufman, graduating from Kaufman High School in 1988. Charlie married the love of his life, Renee Bailey, on February 23rd, 1991. He'd worked for his family business, "Penny's Gas", and the Kaufman County Sheriffs' office before building his own business, Charlie Fox Termite and Pest Control that is going on 20+years.
Charlie loved to hunt and fish. He and Renee recently had the opportunity to go bow fishing and on an alligator hunt with their brother Marty Spies and wife Katie. He loved music, collecting coins, knives, guns and zippo lighters. He had a passion to learn to play guitar. He also loved spending time on YouTube, stalking bigfoot, on Facebook, and most recently on "Tick-Tac” as he called it.
Charlie is a beloved Son,Husband, Father and Brother. He was preceded in death by his father Ronald, his Papa Frank and Momma Joyce Rhea, his Momma Pam Harrison, his uncle Paul Fox, him and Renee's bunny Foo Foo, and his favorite hunting dog, Pearl. Those left to cherish his memory are: wife Renee, step mother Judy Fox-Simpson of Gun Barrel City,biological mother Brenda Crow, children:Madison Fox and wife Ashlea of Tyler and Carlie Fox and fiance Joey Thomas of Kaufman; brother Sam Fox and wife Christi of Bonham, sister Brandie Fox of Kaufman, brother Marty Spies and wife Katie of Douglass, as well as many extended family members and lots of friends. We will always carry you memory in our heart!! In lieu of flowers please send donations to the College Mound Fire Department or the Meagan Rough Memorial Fund.
