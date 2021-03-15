Bobby W. Lane, 76, passed away on January 20, 2021. He was born on November 29, 1944 in Kaufman Texas to Minnie Mae and William Robert Lane.
Bobby was married to his lovely wife Cookie Lane, for 53 years. Bobby was an outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish. He was a very active and hardworking man. He worked for Otis Elevator Company for 26 years then retired at the age of 55. Even after his retirement he liked to stay busy working.
Bobby was preceded in death by his mother Minnie Mae Essary and father William Robert Lane; his brothers Rommie, Melvin, Leroy, J.R. and Leo Lane; also his sisters Inez Meldrum and Lila Howard.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Cookie Lane; his daughters Bobbie Sue Bartlett and husband Phillip from Canton; Shellie Spindle and her husband Vance also from Canton; his brothers Eugene Lane and wife Margaret from Kaufman; his sister Jean and her husband James Bodine from Kaufman; Bobby's grandchildren Montana Bartlett; Carlee Spindle; Brandon Bartlett and wife Janae; Krystal Howard and husband Adrian; Meagan Bartlett; Kirstie Hoover and husband Vern; Kayla Spindle; his great-grandchildren Braylee, Ellie and Coen Hoover; McKinnley Spindle; Maddox and Maycie Bartlett; Kensi and Cambridge Howard; Townes Frazier; also numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
The family held a graveside service on Saturday, January 23, at Wilson Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.