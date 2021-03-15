Ole Martin Mjaaland, 69, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on February 15, 2021. Born to parents James and Nancy Mjaaland in Kaufman, Texas on April 6, 1951.
He is survived by his daughter Heather Meehan and husband Rich, and grandson, Jake Meehan of Atlanta, GA.
A graduate of Kaufman High School, Martin went on to be a Journeyman Electrician, working commercially for Hargrove Electric until his retirement. He loved drag boat racing, NASCAR, classic cars, his many fur babies, but most of all being with his friends who he considered to be his extended family.
The human life is a collection of stories, and Martin had many stories, many of which he couldn’t wait to tell. We are forever grateful to Dannie and Debbie McKee of Galveston, TX for the gift they provided Martin the last two and a half years of his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or Operation Kindness of Carrollton, TX.
Graveside Services were held Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Kaufman Cemetery.
