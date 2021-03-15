Donald Taylor Yates born April 7, 1938 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania passed away at home in Kaufman on January 17, 2021 in TX.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Anne Yates of 45 years, children, Mark Bowers, Stephanie Wilson, Kenneth Yates, grandchildren, Blake and Conner Wilson and Gretchen Bowers, great-granddaughter, Lacy Wilson and multiple Yates grandchildren, in-laws, Irene Cilino and Edward McCartney.
Don retired from Crandall school system, enjoyed horseback riding, his tractor, and family. And was a familiar face at “Bubbas” corner. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.