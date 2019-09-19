John Gordon Hughes passed away on September 10, 2019, in Coppell, Texas, at the age of 87.
He was born to Marion Sylvester Hughes and Hester Adams Hughes in Paris, Texas. He graduated from Kaufman High School and served in the National Guard for eight years. John married Mary Louise Elzner in September 1953, and he subsequently joined the Dallas Fire Department, retiring at Battalion Chief. They lived in Kaufman, Texas, then moved to Cedar Creek Lake, where they lived for 37 years. He was involved in many charitable organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, where he was a third degree knight.
John leaves his loving wife, Mary Elzner Hughes, and two of his three children: Susan Custer, her husband Michael Custer of Coppell, Texas, and Russell Hughes, his wife Amy Hughes of Trinidad, Texas. His eldest daughter, Holly Hughes, and his youngest brother, Carl D. Hughes, predeceased him. He is also survived by his brother, Marion “Ubi” Hughes and his wife Lydia Hughes, his sister, Cinda Nowiski, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Kaufman, Texas. Memorials may be made in John’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org, or the Alzheimer Foundation at www.alzfdn.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.