Antonio Sipriano, 86, of Kaufman, TX went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2022. Tony was born on July 5, 1935, to Vincent and Teofila Sipriano in Kaufman County on the family ranch near Kemp, TX. He was born and raised here and went to school in Kemp where he graduated. Tony was married to Glenda Sipriano who preceded him in death. He was a truck driver for over 30 years. He was served as a Mason for many years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Tony was a hard worker who took care of his family.
He was a member of the Mesquite Church of Christ. His wife, parents, children: Judy Nabors, Michael Sipriano and Pat Sanchez; and numerous siblings preceded him in death. Those left to cherish his memory are son David Sipriano and wife Cheryl, grandchildren: David Anthony Sipriano, Jr. and wife Desi, Jennifer Neal, Bryan Sipriano and wife Amy; great grandchildren: Aiden Sipriano, Abigail Sipriano, Dylan Neal, Carmen Neal, Derrick Sipriano, Cooper Sipriano and Trevor Hoberg; brother BT Sipriano, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
