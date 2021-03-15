Harrell Norman Struck, Sr., 97, of Rowlett, TX went to be with the Lord on January 12, 2021. Harrell was born on November 30, 1923 to Henry and Jewel Struck in Scurry, TX. He was raised in Scurry and graduated valedictorian from Scurry-Rosser High School in 1942.
Harrell married Minnie Struck on July 5, 1944 and they spent a loving 46 years together before her passing. He spent a couple of years in the Army and Navy, serving during World War II and Guam. Harrell then spent around 30 years working for TxDOT in Kaufman drafting and building new roads before he retired.
After retirement he enjoyed going garage selling, always bringing his truck and trailer.
He was a member of the Kaufman Church of Christ. Harrell was kind and generous; he would help anybody who needed it. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.
His parents, wife Minnie, sons: Harrell Norman Struck, Jr. and Tracy Struck; brothers: Darrell Struck and Lawrence Struck preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory are daughters: Edith McWhorter of Longview, TX and Alice Galloway and husband Jerry of Rowlett, TX; son Johnny Struck and wife Debra of Crandall, TX; grandchildren: Brandon McWhorter, Kevin McWhorter and wife Sandy, Vincent McWhorter and wife Regina, Jonathan Galloway, Leslie Mayberry and husband Danny, Candace Pauly and husband Sam and Carson Struck and wife Mekaela; 12 great grandchildren, numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Graveside services were held at Mt. Olive Cemetery on Saturday, January 16th. Arrangmenets were under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
