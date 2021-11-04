John Furrer, 92, beloved father and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on October 28, 2021. He entered this world on April 26, 1929 in South Gate, CA, born to Arnold and Maria Furrer.
John is a member of Styx Church of Christ. He has lived in the area for over 55 years. He was a sheet metal machinist and worked in Sanna, Republic of Yemania for Yemania Air LIne and then Branif Airlines for 27 1/2 years. He was a member of the NRA. Mr. Furrer served our nation in the US Navy. He is an avid History reader and going to church, Bible Studies, and going out to eat with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Arnold and Maria Furrer, wife Jo Ann Mathis Furrer, and sister Annette Madaline Gardner.
He is survived by his son Steven Arnold Furrer & wife Sarah; daughter Lori Dunagan & husband Paul; daughter Barbara Lynn Townsley & husband Steven; son Douglas Furrer; son Doyle Furrer; grandchildren Bradford Furrer, Lindsey Lockwood & husband Trey, Ethan Dunagan & wife Jamie, Cody Dunagan & wife Courtney, Amber, Latricia, Debra, Doyle Jr.; and several great grandchildren.
Visitation for John will be 5-7 PM Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Huckabee-Tomlinson Chapel, Seven Points, TX.
Service will be 2 PM Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Huckabee-Tomlinson Chapel, Seven Points, TX.
