Jerry Wayne Nicklas, 77, of Abilene, passed away on October 11, 2021 in Abilene, TX.
Jerry was born in Kaufman, TX to James D. and Annie Nicklas on June 8, 1944. He went to school in Kaufman. He graduated from Scurry Rosser in 1962. He met the love of his life and married Brenda Sue Slider on December 26, 1964 in Dallas, TX. He worked at Sears Roebuck and Co., which is where he met Brenda. Jerry went on to enlist in the Army in 1966. He served from 1966 until 1969 in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged with the highest rank of an E-5. Jerry went on to work for Best Locks and UPS. Jerry moved his family from Terrell, TX to Abilene, TX in 1986 when he accepted a job at FedEx. He retired from FedEx in July of 2005. He was not a man to not work. He began working at Perini’s, shortly after his retirement.
Jerry loved to travel, hunt, and fish. He enjoyed spending time with family and deeply loved them. Jerry was a phenomenal husband, father, and Papa.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, James D Nicklas; mother, Annie Nicklas; brother, Don Nicklas; sister, Barbara Massey and wife, Brenda Nicklas.
Jerry is survived by 2 daughters: Amber Nicklas of Kansas City, Missouri and April Thompson and husband, Robby Thompson of Abilene; 4 grandchildren: Matthew Nicklas of Austin, Tx, Hannah Toms of Tuscola, TX, Danika and Emma Thompson of Abilene, TX. Brothers; Charles and wife Madeleine; Paul Nicklas and wife Sheila; sisters, Patty Burkhart and Joyce Harris.
Visitation was held October 18, 2021 from 10:00 am until 12:30 pm at Remington Ridge Church of Christ.
Funeral services were held 12:30 pm at Remington Ridge Church of Christ with the Ron McElyea officiating. Burial followed at 2:00 pm at Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
The family of Jerry Nicklas wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hendrick Hospice Care Center nurses and staff.
Memories may be shared and condolences left at: www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Commented