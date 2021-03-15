W. Edward Key, a combat engineer and Veteran of the Korean War, went to be with the Lord on December 24, 2020. He was born in Kettle, Kentucky to Audi “Van” and Vera “Maxie” Key. He was married to his sweetheart, Ivey Jean Sloan for 66 years before her death earlier this year.
Ed and Ivey raised their three children in Crandall, TX, where he owned K&P Corner and Key’s Vending for many years. He loved raising cattle and horses all while teaching half the town to water-ski, running the school board, and being the mayor. They lived in Athens, TX for many years before retiring to Pencil Bluff, AR.
He will always be remembered as a man who loved God, his family, friends and Blue Bell ice cream.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents; his loving wife; a son, Larry Sloan Key; and sister, Norma Sue Key.
He is survived by his son, Allen Ray Key; daughter, Linda Gail Key; bother, Ernest (Minnie) Van Key, his grandchildren, Allen Jay Key, Cody (Maegan) Sloan Key, Tabitha Garcia, Shanna “Suni” (Chuck) Leigh Wilke, 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Inurnment will be February 8th 2:00 pm, First Baptist Church Cemetery, 3623 West Highway 270, Pencil Bluff, AR 71965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.