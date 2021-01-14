David Wayne Hall was born November 10, 1948 in Galveston, Texas to, Bill Austin and Mary Myrtle (Scott) Hall. He lived most of his childhood in League City, Texas. His family moved to Kaufman the summer before his sophomore year of high school. Wayne made many new friends and he enjoyed playing football and basketball. During his first year in Kaufman, he met Jane. They started dating and on August 31, 1968, he and Jane were married. Wayne served four years in the United States Air Force. After his discharge he returned to Kaufman. He was a diesel mechanic and later worked at the City of Dallas as a Service Center Manager. In July 1990, he purchased the Kaufman Locker Plant and was the owner of the Plant for thirty years. Wayne was a strong man of faith. He had served as a deacon, worked diligently in the bus ministry, worked church summer camp and taught bible classes.
He is survived by Jane, his wife of 52 years. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Hall, son, Michael and his wife Heather, daughter, Michelle Noble and husband Canaan, daughter, Verla Johnson and husband Paul. His grand and great grandchildren were the delight of his heart! His 10 grandchildren are Katy Hall, Rocky Hall, Brady Jackson, Toby Jackson, Joe Noble, Brooke Noble, Jordan Johnson and wife Ariel, Lauren Free and husband Kolby, Kimberlin Roberts and husband Ty, and adopted grandson Noah Yeldell, 4 great-grandchildren, Ketch, Kaul and Lochlyn Free and Blythe Johnson. Other survivors include his brother, Billy Hall and wife Norma and sister, Kathy Hall, a niece, nephews and cousins and many other family and friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his father and by his father and mother-in-law; Joe and Kathryn Norris. His strong work ethic, his service to others, and his faith are a legacy that will live on for generations.
The family would love to hug all of you that show your love and prayers, but now is not the time. They will hold on dearly to your thoughts and prayers. Mask and social distances are required during the service, if this is not possible they would appreciate your prayers from home.
Services were held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in the Kaufman Church of Christ with Mr. Doug Page and Mr. Ryan Rainey officiating. Interment followed at the Kaufman cemetery.
