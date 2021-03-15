Pamela Shelton, 64 passed away on January 12, 2021.
She entered this world on October 18, 1956 in Dallas, TX, born to Bill and Jo Shelton.
She is preceded in death by her ex-husband and best friend Beni Shelton, father; Billy Ray Jackson Sr., and brother; Billy Ray Jackson Jr.
She is survived by her children; Dustin Shelton, Jared Shelton, Andrew Gray, stepchildren; Marti Shelton, Dari Shelton, mother; Jo Jackson, sister; Pattie Carney, nieces; Jennifer Reisinger, Phoebe Schumacher, Halie Schumacher, Alicia Perry, Amanda Jackson, nephew; Jade Jackson, grandchildren; Leigha Shelton, Jared Shelton Jr., Hailey Sowers, Davis Wammack, great-grandchildren: Chloe Wammack, Athena Sowers, and numerous great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and other loving family members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.