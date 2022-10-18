Billy Pat Koleszar

Billy Pat Koleszar, 88, of Seagoville, TX went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2022. Pat was born on April 14, 1934, to John and Stella Koleszar in Craig, OK. He was raised in Oklahoma going to high school in Haileyville and graduating in 1952.

After graduating high school, Pat joined his brothers in California where he worked at Owens Corning in San Jose for a couple of years. Pat then joined the Army serving as a cook stationed in Nancy, France during the Korean War era. After 2 years in the Army, Pat returned to Oklahoma where he attended Southeastern A&M in Wilburton.

