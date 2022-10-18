Billy Pat Koleszar, 88, of Seagoville, TX went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2022. Pat was born on April 14, 1934, to John and Stella Koleszar in Craig, OK. He was raised in Oklahoma going to high school in Haileyville and graduating in 1952.
After graduating high school, Pat joined his brothers in California where he worked at Owens Corning in San Jose for a couple of years. Pat then joined the Army serving as a cook stationed in Nancy, France during the Korean War era. After 2 years in the Army, Pat returned to Oklahoma where he attended Southeastern A&M in Wilburton.
On May 14, 1957, he married the love of his life, Sherry Monroe, in Wilburton and they spent 65 wonderful years together. Pat and Sherry made their first home in San Jose, California where their family grew to include 5 children. It was during this time, Pat worked at Container Corporation of America where he learned his paper making skills.
After 10 happy years, they moved the family to Seagoville, TX in 1966 to be closer to grandparents. Pat worked as a machinist at LTV until he met Jones Felvey, owner of Corrugated Services. Pat was hired on the spot to help open a new paper mill in Forney, Tx. where he worked until he retired in 1996.
In their retirement years, Pat and Sherry enjoyed traveling with family and friends.
Pat began boxing during second grade and won the state championship as a Golden Glove Boxer during high school. Always the athlete, Pat enjoyed other sports including motor cycle racing, hunting, water and snow skiing, bowling and softball. Pat was instrumental in helping found the Seagoville Sports Association where he coached baseball, football and track to include a Womens softball team, The Libs, AKA the Lips. He could also beat anybody in dominoes and card games. Pat enjoyed church, happiest when his family helped feed the multitudes. He was a beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather.
Pat was predeceased by parents, John and Stella, and brothers: John Koleszar, James Koleszar, Charles Koleszar, Arthur Gene Koleszar and Bob Koleszar.
Those left to cherish his memory are wife, Sherry, children: Billy Dean Koleszar; Toni Koleszar Hughes and husband Mike; Vicki Koleszar Roberts and husband Thurman; Sheryl Koleszar Rich and husband Danny; and Timothy Royal Koleszar and wife Denise. Grandchildren: Trynna Benson and husband Larry; Gerald Cain; Kasimir Wilson and husband Chris; Kylie Thompson and husband Brandon; Michael Hughes and wife Konni; Clint Hughes and wife Belle; Abby Brown; Amelia Brown Clary; Nicole Martin and husband Brian Frye; Candace Koleszar and fiancée Earnest Gilbert; Clay Rich and wife Shelby; Carley Rich and Rindy Koleszar. Great grandchildren: Baylor, Murphy, Riot, Cobi, Catherine, Cade, Madison, Jackson, Lexi, Piper, Charlie Ann, Bo, Sean, Trinity, Knoxly, Axel, Amory, Sadie, Ava, Della and Ruby. Pats favorite pet, a cat named Charlene. He loved numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
The family celebrated the life of Pat with a service at the Kaufman Church of Christ on October 13, 2022. Arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
