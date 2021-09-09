Jimmy Lee Holland, age 80 passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. Jimmy was born February 1, 1941 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Charlotte Holland.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his daughter Robin Holland Schavfel; his parents Jean and Bonnie Sullins.
Jimmy is also survived by: Phil, Angie and Taylor Rich; Mary Gavgler; Jennifer and Elizabeth Martinez; Nick, Kristina, Charlotte and Oliver Gavgler; other loving family members and many more friends to cherish his memories.
A visitation for Jimmy was held Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home Chapel, 1226 S. Elm St., Kemp, Texas. Following the visitation was interment at Shiloh Cemetery, CR 4056, Kemp, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jimmy's memory may be made to Assist the Officer Foundation, www.atodallas.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com for the Holland family.
